Butterball's New Cook From Frozen Turkeys Will Make Thanksgiving Easier

We've all been there ... you or a loved one botched the go-to Thanksgiving bird by simply forgetting to take it out of the freezer early enough. Luckily, with an upcoming release from Butterball, the holiday will get a whole lot easier. The company's new Cook from Frozen whole turkeys can go straight from the freezer to the oven — no thawing, brining, or spicing required!

To prepare these innovative turkeys, you just have to remove the outer bag and run the wrapped bird under some cool water, so you can easily separate the plastic from the meat. It will not contain any stray giblets in the cavity, so just place the whole bird in a roasting pan with a rack insert. Give it a brush of oil and bake it at 325 to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 4 to 5 hours, or until a thermometer inserted into the deepest part of the breast and thigh reads 170 degrees Fahrenheit. The centerpiece of your stress-free Thanksgiving feast is now the easiest component of your entire spread.

You can buy these Butterball birds at stores such as Publix, Walmart, Ralph's, and Kroger. They range from 10 to 14 pounds each, and depending on your exact location, they will be priced somewhere around $2.49 to $2.99 per pound.