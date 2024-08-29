The Extra Step You Shouldn't Skip When Cooking Canned Vegetables

The U.S. Department of Agriculture advises that high-acid products like canned tomatoes and canned fruit will retain their quality for up to 18 months, but should be consumed within one year of the purchase date. That extended shelf-life makes canned vegetables an ideal ingredient in sauces or stews. But you may find that, when trying to cook with canned beans or corn, for example, they don't quite have the flavor and crunch of their fresh counterparts.

That's because these vegetables are often packed in salty, acidic liquids that help sterilize and preserve them over time, but they can impact freshness and texture. In order to revitalize them, there's one quick step you can take to bring back the flavor: blanching. Simply release the veggies from the can and submerge under boiling water for a quick minute or so and then let immediately cool — this easy step will make a world of difference.

Even in a dish that requires optimal freshness where veggies are the star, like a Mediterranean-inspired chickpea, cauliflower and tomato salad, canned vegetables can still be a solid go-to, with just this bit of prep.