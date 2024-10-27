Vanilla's presence on the North American continent has taken a rather circuitous route, starting with the Aztec empire in the 16th century, and returning to the newly-developed States in the 18th century. In the meanwhile, vanilla was making its way across Europe, particularly in France. One American politician with strong ties to the French developed a love for the flavor and began importing it to the homeland.

Thomas Jefferson returned to the U.S. with his French chef in tow, who provided him with traditional European dishes, many of which were unknown in the States at the time. One was ice cream, and in 1791, Jefferson ordered 50 vanilla bean pods to be imported. These frozen delicacies weren't the first in the nation, but Jefferson did popularize ice cream by serving it to other high society members both before and during his presidency. Since then, vanilla has been steadily imported, and today, the United States is its top consumer.

Due to the specificity of conditions needed for growing, the only U.S. state that produces vanilla is Hawaii. The bulk of vanilla is grown in Madagascar and subsequently imported. However, genuine vanilla is expensive, the second priciest spice in the world, in fact, so many U.S. consumers opt for the cheaper alternative, synthetic vanillin. Naturally, only the original was available to Jefferson and company, so the fact that it took off as it did was quite a feat.