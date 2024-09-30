The Type Of Wine George Washington Enjoyed The Most

From William Taft's love of turtle soup to Benjamin Franklin bringing tofu to the States, the Founding Fathers had interesting dining habits. You might not think of George Washington as the ideal wingman, but, apparently, the man knew how to party. Just look at his bar tab from a night out during the Revolution: "54 bottles of Madeira, 60 bottles of Claret, and [seven] full bowls of punch" (via The Smithsonian). So which drink did Washington prefer the most? While Washington made his own whiskey, he had a propensity for a particular Portuguese wine: Madeira — which is currently making a major comeback in popularity.

Madeira comes from the Madeira Islands, a Portuguese archipelago off the northwestern coast of Morocco in the middle of the Atlantic. During Washington's time, the dry, fortified wine was popular, particularly among elites in Great Britain and its North American colonies.

Accounts throughout Washington's lifetime demonstrate the man's love for Madeira. He had 126 gallons delivered to his home in the spring of 1759. He ordered another shipment of the "rich[,] oily wine" four years later in 1763 (per George Washington's Mount Vernon). The deliveries kept on coming, including during his presidency.

Later in life, guests confirmed that Washington continued to enjoy the wine and served it to visitors at his home at Mount Vernon, Virginia. According to one guest, he "['loved] to chat after dinner with a glass of Madeira in his hand" (via George Washington's Mount Vernon).