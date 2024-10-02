John Adams Was Known To Drink A Fall-Favorite Booze Every Morning

History knows John Adams as a highly opinionated, sharp-witted Founding Father of the United States. But, textbooks likely don't include another little known fact about America's second president: Mr. Adams loved a boozy breakfast. In particular, he liked drinking hard cider each morning to start his day, likely accompanied by a simple plate of boiled vegetables and perhaps a cheeky slice of Abigail's homemade apple pandowdy, similar to apple pie.

We know this fact and a lot of other anecdotes about John Adams thanks to his extensive collection of diary entries and letters. Multiple journal passages in 1796 record his morning tipple of a "jill of cyder" (a jill, or gill in America referred to one-half cup, or 4 fluid ounces) to ease his digestion and to enjoy the "good effect." Apparently for the former POTUS, a jill of apple cider a day was key to keeping the doctor away.

During his time spent overseas as a diplomat in Europe, Adams likewise wrote to his wife Abigail, lamenting the lack of cider in the foreign lands. The wines and spirits of the Old World just wouldn't do — Adams was an apples man. In later years, Francis Adams Jr. confirmed his great grandfather's penchant for pink ladies. According to Francis, the Adams household always kept a barrel of cider on tap and served pitchers of it every morning and evening. They made the cider themselves from apple orchards on their farm that still stands today in Quincy, Massachusetts.