Think Beyond Bananas The Next Time You Flambe Fruit

Flambe is a sight to behold. All you have to do is douse a dish in booze — and, with the flick of a (long-reach) lighter, a simple meal becomes a sizzling spectacle, coating the food in fire and flavor. Whether you're scouring menus for ignited items or tackling the technique at home, though, your dish of choice may likely involve bananas. After all, bananas Foster is probably the most well-known of the flambeed desserts. It was invented at Brennan's restaurant in New Orleans as a flamboyant way to enjoy the fruit (of which they use an absurd amount annually). It became a classic, the go-to dish when you want to (intentionally) set food on fire. With such an ostentatious technique, it would be a shame to only use bananas. And Chef Cédric Vongerichten, executive chef and owner of Wayan and host of City Harvest 2024, says that you don't have to.

Bananas aren't the only fruit that stands up well to being splashed with alcohol and set aflame. For fruit flambe, Vongerichten also likes peaches, apples, pineapples, or pears — fruits with a wide range of flavor potential. "They have natural sweetness," Vongerichten told Food Republic, "that caramelizes nicely, and they hold up well to the cooking process without becoming too mushy."

A little amaretto gives pears a caramel taste; apples pair with apple brandy or even Fireball for a cinnamon punch. Pineapples and peaches both go hand-in-hand with rum. And you can't go wrong with the bananas Foster treatment: serving on ice cream.