What You Need To Know Before Flambeing For The First Time

If you're a home chef, flambeing can be a little intimidating. The idea of accidentally burning your kitchen down isn't exactly an attractive proposition. However, it's a worthy technique, rapidly reducing sauces and leading to caramelization that deepens your dishes' flavors, and it's surprisingly simple for beginners.

For some tips on how to get started, we asked chef Cédric Vongerichten, owner of Wayan, a French-Indonesian restaurant serving some of New York's finest fusion food. He took some time out of preparing for City Harvest's annual BID tasting event — which features some of the best chefs in the NYC food scene, and takes place on October 29 — to give us some pointers.

For beginners, chef Cédric recommends to "remove the pan from the heat source before adding the alcohol to prevent accidental flare-ups." This also helps avoid any unwanted spillages from going drastically wrong (and if they do, make sure you have some baking soda on hand). To ignite the alcohol safely, chef Cédric advises to "use a long lighter or match." He also notes the importance of flambeing in a well-ventilated space — unless you want to set off your smoke alarm.