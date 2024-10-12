The Best Liquor To Use When Flambeing Food

Setting food on fire — when it's intentional, of course — is a wonderfully theatrical way to prepare a meal, especially when entertaining. Flambeing comes from the French term meaning "flame" or "flaming," and refers to the technique of dousing food in alcohol before setting it alight. But which liquor produces the best results? Food Republic consulted Cédric Vongerichten, executive chef and owner of Wayan in New York, to get some expert advice.

"The best liquor for flambeing is typically one with a high alcohol content (around 40% ABV) like brandy, rum, or whiskey," suggested Vongerichten. "These liquors ignite easily but burn off quickly, leaving behind the essence of the alcohol without overwhelming the dish." Instead of the harsh taste of booze, the food takes on a more subtle flavor from the liquor in question.

Choose a liquor that complements the overall flavors of the dish. For fruity desserts such as bananas foster, sweet dark rum pairs beautifully, or try cooked apples or pears flambeed with brandy, which works just as well for savory dishes like chicken suprême or steak Diane. You could also use whiskey to flambe chicken or steak, or flame shrimp with bourbon. Alternatively, try Cognac or Armagnac with savory or sweet foods such as seafood or babas, or use a fragrant orange liqueur like Grand Marnier or Cointreau for French crêpes Suzette.