The Absurd Amount Of Bananas One Historic NOLA Restaurant Uses Yearly

As the original home of bananas foster, Brennan's restaurant in New Orleans goes through 35,000 pounds of bananas per year. Presented tableside with a dramatic, flambéed finale, bananas foster is an iconic New Orleans dessert created through a bit of serendipitous invention. One day in 1951 at Owen Brennan's Vieux Carré restaurant, the eponymous owner blindsided his Chef Paul Blange with a last-minute demand: create a new, banana-centric dessert for a dinner that evening honoring Brennan's friend Richard Foster, the New Orleans Crime Commission chairman.

At the time, bananas were an immensely popular yet still somewhat exotic indulgence, so a banana dessert was a no-brainer. Owen Brennan's sister and restaurant manager Ella Brennan, who helped shape New Orleans cuisine, offered Chef Paul Blangé some inspiration. She recalled a banana breakfast treat that her mother made, and the chef got to work, creating a deceptively simple recipe.

Blangé combined sliced bananas in a pan with butter, cinnamon, sugar, rum, and banana liqueur. As the pièce de resistance, he set the ingredients ablaze, thus burning off some of the alcohol and caramelizing the fruit. Then, he poured the warm, syrupy mixture over vanilla ice cream, resulting in a slightly boozy, sweet, and creamy indulgence that can be found at restaurants throughout New Orleans today. In 2024, Brennan's even created a National Bananas Foster Day on April 6, celebrating the famed dessert.