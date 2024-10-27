One Vibrant Ingredient Livens Up Bland Canned Beans

Canned beans are an easy and convenient way to enjoy some legumes when you don't have the time — or patience — to soak dry ones overnight. Canned beans are the secret to a creamy sauce with no dairy, but while keeping your pantry stocked with a selection is super convenient, one downside is that they tend to be a little on the bland side. To combat that, there are tons of ingredients that you can add to help bring some flavor to the entire dish. One of our favorites is an herb that you may already have stored in your refrigerator: cilantro.

An aromatic with a pungent citrus and peppery taste, cilantro is popular in Indian, Asian, and Latin American cuisines. Thanks to its bold flavor, it works brilliantly to bring some much-needed life to canned beans. All you have to do is finely chop a few sprigs (stems and all!) and toss them into your simmering beans. They'll work their herby magic to brighten up your dish so that your guests will think you've been cooking them for hours.