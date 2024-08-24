Your Canned Beans Are Begging For Aromatics

If you don't have the time to prep dry beans — sometimes you just don't think ahead far enough to remember to soak them overnight — your next best option is to use the canned variety. While canned beans from the store are super convenient and affordable, they can notoriously lack in flavor. That's where you can call in some aromatics to bring some much-needed life to the tastebud party.

In the culinary world, aromatics are considered vegetables that are used both to impart flavor to a dish and to use as a base (like how Italians use soffritto, a blend of diced onions, carrots, and celery as the base for soups and sauces. The French call this a mirepoix). When it comes to the humble can of beans, sauteeing common aromatics, like bell peppers or garlic, in oil before adding the beans to heat through and finish cooking is an easy way to add layers of flavor that will take your dish to the next level.