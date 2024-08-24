Your Canned Beans Are Begging For Aromatics
If you don't have the time to prep dry beans — sometimes you just don't think ahead far enough to remember to soak them overnight — your next best option is to use the canned variety. While canned beans from the store are super convenient and affordable, they can notoriously lack in flavor. That's where you can call in some aromatics to bring some much-needed life to the tastebud party.
In the culinary world, aromatics are considered vegetables that are used both to impart flavor to a dish and to use as a base (like how Italians use soffritto, a blend of diced onions, carrots, and celery as the base for soups and sauces. The French call this a mirepoix). When it comes to the humble can of beans, sauteeing common aromatics, like bell peppers or garlic, in oil before adding the beans to heat through and finish cooking is an easy way to add layers of flavor that will take your dish to the next level.
More tips for adding flavor to canned beans
Aromatics aren't the only way to infuse more flavor into your beans. You can also opt to simmer the beans in broth instead of water, an easy trick that'll instantly give your beans more depth (you can even do this with rice!). Adding acid, like a splash of red wine vinegar or a tablespoon of tomato paste, can also help brighten up beans.
Another option is to add spices. If you're making Cuban black beans, for example, adding spices like cumin or coriander will take it up a notch. Looking to upgrade canned baked beans instead? Adding bacon, or spices like smoked paprika or chili powder, can really make them shine. There's no end to what you can add to beans. Giada De Laurentis even elevates her own BBQ baked beans by adding beer and molasses — and don't forget about fresh herbs! Adding cilantro, parsley, or bay leaves is another route you can take to transform your canned side dish into a culinary masterpiece.