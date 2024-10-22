Why Are Honeycrisp Apples Usually More Expensive Than Other Varieties?

Honeycrisp apples are known for their honey-noted, pear-forward, crisp, and refreshingly sweet taste. This delectable flavor and texture make them a fan favorite. However, they come with a heftier price tag compared to other varieties. Data released on October 11, 2024, from the USDA shows the average price of Honeycrisp apples is $1.83 per pound, whereas other sweet apples, like the Golden Delicious, average $1.02 per pound.

Two of the biggest reasons for the higher price are that these apples bruise easily and require more labor. So, while scrumptious, they demand extra care, such as special packaging and two-hand picking. Another noteworthy factor is that Honeycrisp apple trees are not as productive as many other varieties, offering fewer viable options for sale.

Of course, even though Honeycrisp apples have a higher price point, it doesn't stop consumers from splurging on them, whether for use in recipes or as a delicious snack. After all, recipes work best with certain apples, depending on the type you choose.