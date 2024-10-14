3-Ingredient Apple Pretzel Bites Are The Perfect Fall Treat

We all know the beloved fall treat, the caramel apple. But what if we told you there are countless other opportunities for combining these two autumnal ingredients? If you want to eat caramel apples without breaking your teeth, or going to the hassle of dipping and drying an apple, it's time to branch out. Accompanied with a pretzel, these three can create the ultimate appetizer for the season.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to caramel apple pretzel treats. The easiest? Grab a bag of your favorite pretzel snacks (Snyder's Mini or Snaps pretzels work best), add a soft caramel candy to each, and adorn every one with half an apple slice, creating a bite-sized snack full of flavor. Ensure that the morsel stays together by placing a toothpick in the center. In a matter of minutes, this delicious canapé is ready for any harvest gathering. Or make it feel fancy with a dollop of salted caramel spread instead.

Are you an intermediate baker looking for a little bit more of a challenge? Try the easiest store-bought shortcut for homemade soft pretzels, but with a twist — mix a chopped apple into the dough and then drizzle a caramel sauce on top of the finished product.