3-Ingredient Apple Pretzel Bites Are The Perfect Fall Treat
We all know the beloved fall treat, the caramel apple. But what if we told you there are countless other opportunities for combining these two autumnal ingredients? If you want to eat caramel apples without breaking your teeth, or going to the hassle of dipping and drying an apple, it's time to branch out. Accompanied with a pretzel, these three can create the ultimate appetizer for the season.
The possibilities are endless when it comes to caramel apple pretzel treats. The easiest? Grab a bag of your favorite pretzel snacks (Snyder's Mini or Snaps pretzels work best), add a soft caramel candy to each, and adorn every one with half an apple slice, creating a bite-sized snack full of flavor. Ensure that the morsel stays together by placing a toothpick in the center. In a matter of minutes, this delicious canapé is ready for any harvest gathering. Or make it feel fancy with a dollop of salted caramel spread instead.
Are you an intermediate baker looking for a little bit more of a challenge? Try the easiest store-bought shortcut for homemade soft pretzels, but with a twist — mix a chopped apple into the dough and then drizzle a caramel sauce on top of the finished product.
Apple-pretzel alternative combinations
The apple-pretzel bite can be customized to anyone's desires. Instead of caramel, try your favorite candy — or both! Want something more on the saltier side? Drizzle everything with melted chocolate and sprinkle some chopped peanuts on top.
But, if you are in search of a more substantial bite, assemble caramel apple bark, which involves the same three original ingredients (plus your chocolate chips of choice — white, dark, milk, or semi-sweet). Pour the melted chocolate onto a large baking sheet, then decorate with as many apple chunks, pretzels, and soft caramel candies as you'd like. Drizzle more chocolate on top and place the finished masterpiece in the fridge for several hours to set before serving.
Another way to marry apples and pretzels is to substitute them for chips for a caramel apple dip, which requires only four combined ingredients: cream cheese, sugar, and caramel. Once mixed together, place apple slices and pretzels on the side for scooping. You can top the dip with any fun inclusions that strike your fancy — those salted peanuts are a great add, but so too are toffee bits, milk chocolate pumpkin pie M&Ms, or even sunflower seeds for crunch.