What Is The Proper Champagne To Juice Ratio For A Mimosa?

Brunch is not complete without a fizzy, fruity, and refreshing mimosa. They go down easy, wake your palate right up, and pair perfectly with both sweet and savory foods. The problem is that sometimes mimosas can taste like straight-up juice, especially if your host or the restaurant is trying to stretch those bottles of bubbly. On other occasions, they may feel a little too boozy for a breakfast bevvy.

To get some guidance on the proper ratio for mimosas, Food Republic spoke to Ronnie Ruffalo, co-owner and Director of Food and Beverage at a vibey Chicago, Illinois joint called Disco Pancake. For Ruffalo, there is certainly a standard ratio: equal parts Champagne and juice. However, Ruffalo also said a mimosa can absolutely be tailored to suit the preferences of the drinker. "If you want to highlight the Champagne, you can go with two parts Champagne to one part juice," he explained. This is also the ideal ratio when it comes to maintaining the wine's natural carbonation.

Still too sweet and citrusy for you? Take it one step further, just like Ruffalo. "Personally, I prefer just a splash of juice to fully enjoy the taste of the Champagne," he shared. Or, float one or two orange juice ice cubes in your mimosa to keep it cold while adding just a touch of juice.