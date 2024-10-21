Give Fish Sandwiches A Spicy Kick With One Underrated Topping
Looking for that perfect condiment to kick your fish sandwich up a notch? Look no further than one of the greatest foods to come out of Tunisia: harissa. Like all foods, it's got some regional variations. Some people add lemon, some may add more fennel, and others may opt for less spice in general to incorporate it into a wider variety of dishes. But its core ingredients of garlic, onion, assorted spices, and chili peppers are all fantastic complements to fish of any kind.
Andrew Zimmern predicted African cuisine would explode in popularity and, man, was he right. Food giants like Heinz and Spiceology see it, too, having launched their own aiolis and spice mixtures capturing harissa's intense flavor. If you can't find it at your local store, don't worry! Take this basic homemade harissa recipe and tailor it to your tastes to make a dynamite condiment.
If you want to experiment with harissa and fish sandwiches, you can spread it straight directly onto the bun or mix it with mayonnaise for a smoky adaptation of sriracha mayo. Harissa may be just one underrated topping to add to your fish sandwich, but it's not limited to a condiment. There are several different ways you can incorporate it into your fish sandwich, whether that's using it as a rub, adding it to batter, or even soaking other ingredients in it.
Other ways to incorporate harissa into a fish sandwich
If you prefer to cook your fish on the grill, in a pan, or in the oven, harissa makes for a powerful seasoning. Rub your filet with it, set it in a container, and let it sit in the fridge for up to two hours so it absorbs all those flavors. Keep in mind that seafood begins to "cook" if left in acid too long. So the more lemon or vinegar you add to your harissa, the shorter you can marinate it.
Batter-fried fish is delicious on a sandwich, and there's no reason you can't add a spoonful or two of harissa to it. This is a great way to spice up your breading, providing ample flavor with every bite. It's also great if you'd like to use a different condiment, infusing the fish with harissa but leaving room for tartar sauce, aiolis, or whatever else you may prefer.
Fish sandwiches love leafy greens, from cabbage to lettuce. If you like kimchi, spread some harissa over whole leaves and use it as a topping. Harissa is comparable to the seasonings used in kimchi, so you can use it as a substitute for unfermented pseudo-kimchi or adjust the recipe to ferment a truly delicious culinary crossover featuring the best of both Tunisia and Korea.