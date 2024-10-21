Give Fish Sandwiches A Spicy Kick With One Underrated Topping

Looking for that perfect condiment to kick your fish sandwich up a notch? Look no further than one of the greatest foods to come out of Tunisia: harissa. Like all foods, it's got some regional variations. Some people add lemon, some may add more fennel, and others may opt for less spice in general to incorporate it into a wider variety of dishes. But its core ingredients of garlic, onion, assorted spices, and chili peppers are all fantastic complements to fish of any kind.

Andrew Zimmern predicted African cuisine would explode in popularity and, man, was he right. Food giants like Heinz and Spiceology see it, too, having launched their own aiolis and spice mixtures capturing harissa's intense flavor. If you can't find it at your local store, don't worry! Take this basic homemade harissa recipe and tailor it to your tastes to make a dynamite condiment.

If you want to experiment with harissa and fish sandwiches, you can spread it straight directly onto the bun or mix it with mayonnaise for a smoky adaptation of sriracha mayo. Harissa may be just one underrated topping to add to your fish sandwich, but it's not limited to a condiment. There are several different ways you can incorporate it into your fish sandwich, whether that's using it as a rub, adding it to batter, or even soaking other ingredients in it.