The Best Way To Store Fresh Cranberries For Maximum Shelf Life

Vibrantly colored with a delicious sweet-yet-tart taste, cranberries are a seasonal staple in the fall and winter months. If you've bought a bag or more at the store, you'll want to make sure they last as long as possible once you get them home. And the good news is, thanks to their high acidity, these fruits can keep for up to two months in the refrigerator, so long as you store them correctly.

The crisper drawer of your fridge can sometimes sabotage produce, but it's ideal for cranberries, as it's one of the cooler parts of the refrigerator that has vents to control humidity. Before you put them in the drawer, discard any berries which are soft, mushy, or shriveled to prevent them spoiling the others. And don't wash the berries before storing them, as any dampness can encourage the growth of mold; wash them when you're ready to consume or cook with them instead. You can keep them in their original packaging, or transfer them to a sealed airtight container or zip-top bag.

If you've bought a big batch, this fruit can be incredibly versatile in recipes beyond sauces or salads. You can use fresh cranberries in apple pie filling, cook them in a spicy lamb tagine or casserole, or add the tart fruit to guacamole for a crunchy contrast. If you want them to last even longer than a couple of months, fresh cranberries also freeze really well, too. You just need to prepare them properly so they stay in good condition.