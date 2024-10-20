The Boozy Ingredient That Seriously Elevates Classic Meatloaf

There are lots of ingredients that upgrade homemade meatloaf, from shrimp to bacon jam. But for a seriously sophisticated twist, look towards your bar cart rather than the pantry or fridge, and add a splash of Cognac. A type of French brandy, Cognac has a spicy, fruity, and highly aromatic quality. This adds a delicious complexity to savory, salty dishes such as meatloaf, and also helps to cut through the richness of the meat.

As well as enhancing the umami flavor of the ground beef, Cognac also pairs well with sweet ingredients – so it could taste especially great if your meatloaf is topped with a tomatoey glaze. The subtle notes of candied fruits in the booze naturally complement any spices within the dish, such as ground black pepper or smoky paprika. And if you really want to switch things up, Cognac also goes brilliantly in a meatloaf made with venison as well as with meats such as beef and pork.

You don't need to use much of the booze to upgrade an easy homemade meatloaf recipe. A half tablespoon for every pound of meat is ample to give the dish an elegant edge without tasting overpowering. Simply add it to the combination of meat, egg, breadcrumbs, onions, and herbs, and mix it in before transferring it to your prepared pan or shaping it free-form for baking.