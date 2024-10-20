The Boozy Ingredient That Seriously Elevates Classic Meatloaf
There are lots of ingredients that upgrade homemade meatloaf, from shrimp to bacon jam. But for a seriously sophisticated twist, look towards your bar cart rather than the pantry or fridge, and add a splash of Cognac. A type of French brandy, Cognac has a spicy, fruity, and highly aromatic quality. This adds a delicious complexity to savory, salty dishes such as meatloaf, and also helps to cut through the richness of the meat.
As well as enhancing the umami flavor of the ground beef, Cognac also pairs well with sweet ingredients – so it could taste especially great if your meatloaf is topped with a tomatoey glaze. The subtle notes of candied fruits in the booze naturally complement any spices within the dish, such as ground black pepper or smoky paprika. And if you really want to switch things up, Cognac also goes brilliantly in a meatloaf made with venison as well as with meats such as beef and pork.
You don't need to use much of the booze to upgrade an easy homemade meatloaf recipe. A half tablespoon for every pound of meat is ample to give the dish an elegant edge without tasting overpowering. Simply add it to the combination of meat, egg, breadcrumbs, onions, and herbs, and mix it in before transferring it to your prepared pan or shaping it free-form for baking.
More ways to boost meatloaf with booze
Besides Cognac or brandy, other types of booze also offer a delicious result when added to meatloaf. Wine is a great choice for rich flavor. Red or white both work, depending on the meat; you may prefer white if you're making a turkey meatloaf or one with chicken, for example. Add it to the meaty mixture and let it sit overnight in a bowl in the fridge before shaping and cooking it the next day, so the flavors have time to infuse. Alternatively, use wine to deglaze the skillet after you've cooked the onions — or just pour a half cup over the meatloaf part-way through the cooking time.
Another way to incorporate alcohol is in the glaze. Mix smooth bourbon with barbecue sauce, brown sugar, and hot sauce for a spicy, sticky topping. Add a coat before the meatloaf goes into the oven, use it to baste it while cooking, then add a little more just before serving. Or try red wine reduced down in a pan with chopped tomato, molasses, and allspice for a glaze that caramelizes as the meatloaf cooks.
If you don't want to add booze to the meatloaf itself, perhaps because you're serving a crowd and it's not suitable for every diner, then another option is to include it in a sauce to serve alongside. Try a creamy mushroom sauce livened up with a little Cognac. Or go for a savory red wine and onion gravy.