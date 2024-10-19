Here's Why You Can Never Seem To Cut A Tomato Properly

Have you ever attempted to slice and dice a bunch of tomatoes for a recipe and ended up with a big pulpy mess? Chowhound recipe developer Miriam Hahn felt your pain and pulled together some tips and tricks to make sure that the next time you make a summery smoked mozzarella caprese salad or fresh tomato bruschetta with basil, you can do so with confidence.

First, the texture of the tomato matters. When you want cleanly sliced, diced, and wedged tomatoes, go for varieties such as plum (also known as roma), beefsteak, and even grape tomatoes that have taught skin and a firm feel. Save softer fruits for sauteing down for a pasta sauce or blending into the broth in a sopa de fideo recipe.

If you bought heirloom tomatoes from the farmers market or grew them yourself, you can probably tell that they are also too soft to easily cut into a fine dice. Attempting to do so will probably result in a cutting board full of mealy liquid. These varieties of tomatoes have not been engineered to withstand commercial packing and distribution, so they are very delicate and have lots of juice. Use these for preparations like sandwiches and platter salads that do not require the tomato to be handled much. Heirloom tomatoes are also great candidates for blending into something like José Andrés' favorite gazpacho, so you can avoid the fuss of cutting them all together.