3 Underrated Liqueurs You Should Keep On Your Bar Cart At All Times

Whether it's amaretto, Cointreau, Campari, or Kahlúa, many people have a favorite bottle of liqueur that they turn to time and again when making classic cocktails. But if you fancy shaking things up, so to speak, how about trying a more underrated liqueur? To get some expert advice, Food Republic consulted Molly Horn, Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More, to find out which bottles deserve a spot on our bar carts.

This pro's top pick is the Italian liqueur limoncello, which "can be extremely versatile since it has great sour and sweet citrus notes that can really elevate a cocktail," Horn said. Use it to make a sweet-sharp lemon sherbet margarita along with tequila, lemon juice, agave syrup, and a scoop of lemon sorbet. Or switch up the usual vermouth in a negroni for limoncello for a bright citrusy take. If you fancy a longer drink, limoncello is the perfect fruity base for spritz cocktails, too.

Another versatile addition to your bar cart collection, Horn said, is "a great cherry liqueur, especially along the lines of a Maraschino (Cheritelli and Luxardo are lovely) ... it not only adds sweetness and nice stone fruit notes but also a silky mouthfeel." The mixologist likes to include it in a variety of cocktails, including a Last Word, Martinez, or an Aviation. Try garnishing your creation with dark, glossy Luxardo cherries, too — they're the best cherries for making cocktails and deliver a professional-looking finish.