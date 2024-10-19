3 Underrated Liqueurs You Should Keep On Your Bar Cart At All Times
Whether it's amaretto, Cointreau, Campari, or Kahlúa, many people have a favorite bottle of liqueur that they turn to time and again when making classic cocktails. But if you fancy shaking things up, so to speak, how about trying a more underrated liqueur? To get some expert advice, Food Republic consulted Molly Horn, Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More, to find out which bottles deserve a spot on our bar carts.
This pro's top pick is the Italian liqueur limoncello, which "can be extremely versatile since it has great sour and sweet citrus notes that can really elevate a cocktail," Horn said. Use it to make a sweet-sharp lemon sherbet margarita along with tequila, lemon juice, agave syrup, and a scoop of lemon sorbet. Or switch up the usual vermouth in a negroni for limoncello for a bright citrusy take. If you fancy a longer drink, limoncello is the perfect fruity base for spritz cocktails, too.
Another versatile addition to your bar cart collection, Horn said, is "a great cherry liqueur, especially along the lines of a Maraschino (Cheritelli and Luxardo are lovely) ... it not only adds sweetness and nice stone fruit notes but also a silky mouthfeel." The mixologist likes to include it in a variety of cocktails, including a Last Word, Martinez, or an Aviation. Try garnishing your creation with dark, glossy Luxardo cherries, too — they're the best cherries for making cocktails and deliver a professional-looking finish.
Always have a craft falernum on hand for Tiki drinks
Our expert Molly Horn also likes to have a sweet, lightly spiced, lime-based falernum on hand. "I absolutely adore a craft falernum, as purchasing a top-shelf [option] is so much easier than making one from scratch," she explained. The flavorful liqueur, which comes from the Caribbean and often includes ingredients such as cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, and almonds, is "literally the difference between an excellent Tiki cocktail and an average one," she added.
When using falernum in cocktails, it pairs perfectly with tropical rum-based drinks such as a Mai Tai or Zombie. For a variation on an old fashioned, mix the liqueur with aged and overproof rum instead of the usual whiskey, along with sugar syrup and bitters for balance. Or make a Nuclear Banana Daiquiri by blitzing together banana, rum, Chartreuse liqueur, falernum, and lime juice with crushed ice.
If rum isn't your thing, there are still plenty of ways to incorporate falernum into drinks. It's a key ingredient in the Saturn cocktail, a 1960s Tiki drink, which is made with gin rather than rum. You could add a little to a Manhattan for extra depth of flavor, or use it instead of maraschino in a Martinez made with gin and sweet vermouth. Alternatively, simply mix the nutty liqueur with ginger beer for a long drink that's a great lower-alcohol option.