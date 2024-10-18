There's An Underutilized Way To Get Cheaper Cookware From Costco

Here's how to get the best price on cookware using Costco Next. First, visit the Costco Next website, then select "Home & Kitchen" from the "Shop by Category" dropdown menu in the top left of the page. From there, select a participating supplier's website to browse what's available. Before leaving the Costco website, you'll need to sign in with your membership number, so have your card handy.

Once you're signed in, the company website will show you all of the items that they've made available to the Costco Next program at discounted prices. For instance, a Nordic Ware set of two Jumbo Muffin Pans is priced at $27.99 for Costco Next, while on the regular Nordic Ware website, a single Jumbo Muffin pan costs $18 (which works out to $36 for two). Then, all you have to do is pop the pans in your cart and check out like you would with any other online transaction.

While the Next program doesn't include everything on every supplier's website, there are certainly plenty of basics for kitting out any kitchen, plus plenty of gift-worthy specialty items. If you're serious about cooking, investing in quality cookware is key, and this program lets you add some key pieces to your collection without breaking the bank. And if you have a few dollars leftover in the budget, you can always splurge on a nice bottle of Kirkland Champagne to toast your big savings.