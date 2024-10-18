Add A Sweet Crunch To Potato Salad With One Canned Ingredient

From potato and anchovy salad to delicious Amish-style potato salad, there are seemingly infinite variations on this classic picnic side dish that are all worth trying. So how about one more? This idea is as simple as it gets, and it'll leave you wondering why you didn't always make your salad this way: just add some canned sweet corn.

These little flavor bombs will add a (literal) pop of sweetness when mixed into your potato salad, though the flavor won't be so overpowering that it takes over the other ingredients. Corn delivers just enough flavor and crunch to complement the creamy mayonnaise dressing, while adding a little complexity to the taste that'll subtly elevate your dish beyond a basic potato salad. Just drain your sweet corn (a 7-ounce can for every one and a half pound of potatoes is a start) and fold it into your finished salad. The result is a textural dream, with the soft potatoes interplaying with the creamy dressing and bright, crunchy corn. It's that easy to make an elevated side dish perfect for any occasion.