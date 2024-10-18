Are Wild Blueberries Really Better Than Cultivated Ones?

If you're a blueberry lover, you might have heard that both wild blueberries and cultivated ones are available to purchase — but is one really better than the other? This question is really up to personal preference. Wild blueberries are better than cultivated ones if you're looking for the purest flavor, the greatest level of nutritional benefits, and love frozen berries. Cultivated berries, on the other hand, are easy to find fresh and ready for almost any use.

Wild blueberries — also called lowbush berries — are special because they have been growing naturally in North America for over 13,000 years, mostly in Maine. They are smaller, have thicker skins, less water, and less sugar than the cultivated variety. Wild blueberries also contain double the antioxidants, more fiber, and a deeper flavor. They are the most "blueberry-tasting" of all blueberries. Plus, they stand up well to cooking and baking. Around 99% of commercial wild blueberries are sold frozen within 24 hours of picking. This preserves maximum nutrition, but has limitations in preparation.

If you're looking for big, beautiful fresh berries to show off in your latest tart, you're better off with cultivated or highbush berries. They are readily available almost anywhere groceries are sold. To be sure, both types have that beloved blueberry flavor and are great sources of vitamins C and K1, as well as the mineral manganese.