Are Wild Blueberries Really Better Than Cultivated Ones?
If you're a blueberry lover, you might have heard that both wild blueberries and cultivated ones are available to purchase — but is one really better than the other? This question is really up to personal preference. Wild blueberries are better than cultivated ones if you're looking for the purest flavor, the greatest level of nutritional benefits, and love frozen berries. Cultivated berries, on the other hand, are easy to find fresh and ready for almost any use.
Wild blueberries — also called lowbush berries — are special because they have been growing naturally in North America for over 13,000 years, mostly in Maine. They are smaller, have thicker skins, less water, and less sugar than the cultivated variety. Wild blueberries also contain double the antioxidants, more fiber, and a deeper flavor. They are the most "blueberry-tasting" of all blueberries. Plus, they stand up well to cooking and baking. Around 99% of commercial wild blueberries are sold frozen within 24 hours of picking. This preserves maximum nutrition, but has limitations in preparation.
If you're looking for big, beautiful fresh berries to show off in your latest tart, you're better off with cultivated or highbush berries. They are readily available almost anywhere groceries are sold. To be sure, both types have that beloved blueberry flavor and are great sources of vitamins C and K1, as well as the mineral manganese.
Best uses for wild and cultivated blueberries
Fresh cultivated blueberries are best for room-temperature dishes, light baking, and finishing. Since they haven't been thawed, they hold their shape and color. As a result, they are great for tossed or fruit salads, Sunday pancakes, or just popping into your mouth. Try them in a microgreen salad with toasted walnuts and blue cheese, a fruit salad dusted with Tajín, or blueberry lemonade.
When you want an extra nutritional punch and texture isn't vital, wild blueberries are a great choice. Since you'll often purchase them already frozen, they are perfect for smoothies. Blend a cup with a frozen banana, a handful of spinach, a spoonful of almond butter, a dash of cinnamon, and your milk of choice. To use them in baking, give them a rinse to wash off excess color and add them to breads, breakfast cakes, bars, pies, and crumbles.
If you want to thaw your wild blueberries, they will soften, but this doesn't matter when cooked in savory duck or pork sauces, or whipped into blueberry lavender ice cream. Since they are so compact, you may want to add a few more than recommended. If you're baking with them, increase the cooking time if added frozen. They are super fun in blueberry whole wheat muffins and blueberry moonshine popsicles. If you're among the lucky few who live near fresh wild blueberries, you've got the best of all worlds — use them in everything!