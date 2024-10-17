Cook Your Fajitas On A Griddle For That Next-Level Char

When it comes to fajitas, nothing makes them better than a flat-top griddle. Designed to have adjustable zones of heat with a large surface area, you can easily mix and isolate ingredients to suit your needs. And with more griddles than ever on the market, it's easy to find one at your price point, from a Traeger Flatrock to a Blackstone.

The key elements of any successful fajita recipe are the Maillard reaction — the flavorful crust on proteins that starts around 300 degrees Fahrenheit — and caramelization. (Granted, there is a difference between the Maillard reaction and caramelization, and that lies in the temperature.) Whereas lean meats benefit from high heat and fast cooking times, vegetables may need a bit less heat and more time on the griddle to soften up properly. Achieving that next-level char without sacrificing other qualities in your ingredients is all about controlling the temperatures.

Griddles offer that control in a way that few other cooking tools can. Since they can heat up and cool down quickly and have adjustable heating elements, there's plenty of wiggle room to adjust your temperature as needed. Fajitas are a dish of many ingredients, after all, and nailing the char for each and every ingredient requires you to understand exactly how they react to heat on a griddle.