What Happens If You Griddle Too Many Steaks At The Same Time?

Cooking a bunch of steaks is a great way to impress guests or feed a crowd. But if you griddle or pan-fry them all in one go, you can end up with a disappointing result in terms of texture and taste. The reason overcrowding the pan is one of many mistakes when cooking steak is all about the temperature, which is the key to beautifully seared and perfectly cooked meat.

You want the griddle or pan ripping hot when cooking steak, so it sizzles when the beef makes contact. This allows a tasty crust to develop on the outside as the proteins and sugars on the surface of the meat caramelize. But if you put too many steaks on at once, that high temperature begins to drop. This means that rather than the delicious browning you're after, the meat will start to steam or simmer in its juices instead. Another tip for avoiding that undesirable boiled meat flavor is to make sure that the surface of your steak is dry before you cook. If it's wet, pat it dry, and season it with plenty of salt for a good crust.

Steaks need plenty of room – at least an inch between them, but preferably a few inches. Consider cooking them in batches instead of squeezing several onto one griddle surface, or using more than one griddle pan if it's a smaller version.