Anthony Bourdain's Warning Against Chicken Caesar On Restaurant Menus

Anthony Bourdain had major beef with chicken Caesar salad – one of the foods Bourdain hated yet one of the most popular salads in the United States –- even writing in his book "Appetites," "God does not want you to put chicken on your Caesar." His main gripe: authenticity or the lack of it. According to Bourdain, chicken Caesar salad is not only inauthentic but a sign that someone in the restaurant has made significant compromises to the menu.

Bourdain explained to "First We Feast" in 2016 that most restaurants put chicken Caesar on their menu not because they love the dish but "because they know it'll sell." You can tell right away from a menu if a restaurant is "legit," he explained, by whether or not the menu has a personal touch. Bourdain offered New York City's Prune, which closed in 2020 and was once under the helm of chef Gabrielle Hamilton, as an example of a restaurant with a "personal" menu which, notably, did not offer chicken Caesar salad on its menu.

"Most of the recipes [on the menu] evoke specific likes and dislikes, and even personal history of the chef and restaurateur," Bourdain said. A menu offering chicken Caesar is a tell-tale sign that a restaurant is "trying to be everything to everybody." Generally, Bourdain's favorite restaurants had minimal menus with "two or three" items, as he told Money in 2018, and "it looks like they've been doing those same three things for a very long time."