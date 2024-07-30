Anthony Bourdain's Culinary Career Started From Humble Beginnings

Anyone Bourdain was a one-of-a-kind personality who is most famous for his best-selling book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly," and for television shows such as "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations," and "Parts Unknown," but Bourdain's early career was much less glamorous.

Bourdain grew up in New Jersey, and attended Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY. During his time at Vassar, Bourdain spent his summers in Provincetown, MA where he took his first job in a restaurant kitchen as a dishwasher to help pay rent.

While he did not take the job with ambitions of becoming a career chef, Bourdain was instantly drawn to the lifestyle of a cook. From dishwasher, Bourdain was promoted to line cook, and his journey to becoming a chef began. "It was from these humble beginnings that I began my strange climb to chefdom," said Bourdain (via "Kitchen Confidential"). Once Bourdain realized that he wanted a life in the kitchen, he dropped out of Vassar and enrolled at the Culinary Institute of America where he would hone his skills for a future as a chef in New York City.