How To Properly Store Fresh Pasta
Pasta is the ultimate comfort food, and nothing beats making pasta from scratch using homemade dough. So, what's the best way to store fresh pasta so that it doesn't dry out or go stale? Jasper J. Mirabile Jr. is the chef and owner of Jasper's Restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, and the Host of "Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio." He spoke exclusively with Food Republic about how to properly store fresh pasta.
According to Chef Mirabile, "If you plan to use the pasta within two days, I always refrigerate it." For maximum freshness, lay out the pasta on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Space the pasta and sprinkle it with flour to prevent sticking. Then, cover the sheet with plastic wrap to help seal in freshness. Once in the refrigerator, fresh pasta should last for 18 to 48 hours. If it starts to turn green, it has already started to spoil and should be tossed.
Tips for long-term storage of fresh pasta
Refrigerated homemade pasta doesn't have a very long shelf-life, and typically only lasts for a day or two. For longer-term storage, Chef Mirabile recommends drying the pasta. Although some hang pasta strands to dry, Chef Maribile has his own technique, "If I'm going to make the pasta to use later, I usually form the pasta into a nest, and let it dry on the counter. After it is fully dried, I put it into an airtight container."
If you plan to dry and store fresh pasta, dust it with flour first, just as you would if storing your pasta in the fridge. Laying the nests on a baking sheet or towel can help remove excess moisture. The entire drying process should take about 12 to 24 hours.
For a longer shelf-life, store the dried pasta in a cool, dry place that doesn't experience frequent temperature changes. It should remain fresh for about two years. It takes roughly 10 minutes to cook the perfect dried pasta. Think of it as your go-to ingredient to make pasta recipes for easy weeknight dinners.
Freezing pasta is an option, too, although Chef Mirabile doesn't recommend it. In his words, "I'm not big on freezing, but do not freeze more than two months if you're going to do this."