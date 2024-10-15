How To Properly Store Fresh Pasta

Refrigerated homemade pasta doesn't have a very long shelf-life, and typically only lasts for a day or two. For longer-term storage, Chef Mirabile recommends drying the pasta. Although some hang pasta strands to dry, Chef Maribile has his own technique, "If I'm going to make the pasta to use later, I usually form the pasta into a nest, and let it dry on the counter. After it is fully dried, I put it into an airtight container."

If you plan to dry and store fresh pasta, dust it with flour first, just as you would if storing your pasta in the fridge. Laying the nests on a baking sheet or towel can help remove excess moisture. The entire drying process should take about 12 to 24 hours.

For a longer shelf-life, store the dried pasta in a cool, dry place that doesn't experience frequent temperature changes. It should remain fresh for about two years. It takes roughly 10 minutes to cook the perfect dried pasta. Think of it as your go-to ingredient to make pasta recipes for easy weeknight dinners.

Freezing pasta is an option, too, although Chef Mirabile doesn't recommend it. In his words, "I'm not big on freezing, but do not freeze more than two months if you're going to do this."