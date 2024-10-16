What Sets The Mexican Coffee Cocktail Apart From Its Irish Counterpart?
A boozy, creamy, warm hug in a mug? That's exactly what Irish coffee offers, but another rendition is equally delicious. It's known as a Mexican coffee cocktail and only requires a few simple swaps.
The standard Irish coffee recipe combines hot coffee, Irish whiskey, Irish cream liqueur (like Bailey's), and whipped cream. It all results in a creamy consistency that gives notes of vanilla and chocolate from the Irish cream along with bitter-aged flavors from the whiskey.
Mexican coffee, on the other hand, consists of hot coffee, Kahlua liqueur, whipped cream, and tequila in place of the whiskey. When combined this way, it results in an invigorating mix of nutty coffee, buttery Kahlua, and vanilla, oak, or honey undertones from the tequila.
While both drinks are delicious, the main difference in taking this beverage from Irish-style to Mexican-style is replacing equal parts of Irish whiskey for tequila and the Irish cream liqueur with a coffee-based liqueur like Kahlua. The drinks look pretty similar but feature two unique flavor profiles that pair well with other customizations.
More ways to customize your Irish and Mexican coffee cocktails
There are plenty of unique ways to elevate an Irish coffee and a Mexican coffee cocktail even further. For example, expert-approved toppings such as cinnamon and mix-ins like melted chocolate go great in a Mexican coffee cocktail to mimic the extraordinary flavors of Mexican hot chocolate. (The warmth from the cinnamon and bittersweet chocolate will also pair well with the caramel undertones in the tequila.)
Since the taste of Kahlua is described on the brand's website as a "deep, rich flavor of real black coffee, roasted chestnut, and indulgent sweet butter," you can also capitalize on the nutty notes by pouring in a splash of Frangelico to impart a hazelnut-like finish. Or, incorporate a splash of honey syrup to play up the tequila's underlying flavors, or caramel sauce to bring out the savoriness of the Kahlua.
To increase an Irish coffee's creaminess and velvety mouthfeel, stir in a spoonful of canned, sweetened condensed milk for a more indulgent texture and sweeter taste. You can also go seasonal with your Irish coffee by adding in flavorful syrups. Choose pumpkin spice sauce for an autumnal twist that pairs well with the spicy notes in whiskey, or pour in some toasted marshmallow syrup for a blast of charred sweetness that is reminiscent of the holidays and complements the vanilla taste in the Irish cream.