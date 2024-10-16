What Sets The Mexican Coffee Cocktail Apart From Its Irish Counterpart?

A boozy, creamy, warm hug in a mug? That's exactly what Irish coffee offers, but another rendition is equally delicious. It's known as a Mexican coffee cocktail and only requires a few simple swaps.

The standard Irish coffee recipe combines hot coffee, Irish whiskey, Irish cream liqueur (like Bailey's), and whipped cream. It all results in a creamy consistency that gives notes of vanilla and chocolate from the Irish cream along with bitter-aged flavors from the whiskey.

Mexican coffee, on the other hand, consists of hot coffee, Kahlua liqueur, whipped cream, and tequila in place of the whiskey. When combined this way, it results in an invigorating mix of nutty coffee, buttery Kahlua, and vanilla, oak, or honey undertones from the tequila.

While both drinks are delicious, the main difference in taking this beverage from Irish-style to Mexican-style is replacing equal parts of Irish whiskey for tequila and the Irish cream liqueur with a coffee-based liqueur like Kahlua. The drinks look pretty similar but feature two unique flavor profiles that pair well with other customizations.