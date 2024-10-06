The Canned Milk That Will Totally Upgrade Irish Coffee

Invented in 1943 at an Irish airport, Irish coffee is an indulgent, irresistible blend of caffeine and alcohol — not unlike its fellow British Isles-born cocktail cousin, the espresso martini. The original recipe calls for pouring freshly brewed coffee into a pre-heated glass, then adding brown sugar, Irish whiskey, and a heavy cream floater. The coffee is then sipped through the cream, although some versions often swap (or even add) freshly whipped cream on top.

No heavy cream (or whipped cream) on hand? No problem! Sweetened condensed milk — a common pantry staple with a wide variety of uses — makes a delicious substitute for the usual floater. This canned milk does not require refrigeration before opening and is traditionally used to sweeten drinks in Asia, where it became especially popular due to its low-maintenance storage requirements. It adds a nice, sweet-and-nutty flavor to Vietnamese coffee and Thai iced tea due to the slight caramelization process that occurs during production. (And for those with truly adventurous taste buds, red wine and sweetened condensed milk make an intriguing combination!)

When using sweetened condensed milk in Irish coffee, simply layer a spoonful (or two) to taste before adding hot coffee and Irish whiskey to your glass. Since condensed milk is already 40% to 45% sugar, depending on the brand, you'll probably want to skip sweetening with brown sugar this time. While this shelf-stable milk is typically available in aluminum cans, California Farms' bottled version makes it even easier to add to your next Irish coffee.