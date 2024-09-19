No Need To Go To Starbucks When Pumpkin Spice Sauce Is Only 3 Ingredients

When it was born in 2003, the original Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte was made with a pumpkin spice syrup. But in 2015, seemingly in an effort to address the controversy regarding whether there was any actual pumpkin in the latte, Starbucks revamped its recipe and introduced a pumpkin spice sauce to flavor the iconic seasonal drink. The pumpkin sauce differs from the original syrup because it does contain a small amount of pumpkin, and it lacks artificial coloring or flavors. As a result, it's significantly easier to make your own version at home.

While Starbucks has a syrup recipe on its website that features seven ingredients, you can make a quick PSL sauce dupe with just three: pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and sweetened condensed milk (not evaporated milk!). By whisking together the condensed milk with a few spoonfuls of canned pumpkin and several dashes of pumpkin spice, you can craft a pumpkin sauce to store in the fridge for any time a latte craving hits. And even if you don't have a premade version handy, you may have the ingredients that you need to make pumpkin pie spice in your pantry already.