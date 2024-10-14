Make The Easiest Marshmallow Fudge With Just 3 Ingredients

If you're looking for a simple treat, this three-ingredient marshmallow fudge is so easy and can be ready in just about an hour. All you'll need is chocolate chips or chopped chocolate (semi, milk, or dark will all do, depending on preference), as well as mini-marshmallows and a can of sweetened condensed milk. Yup, that's it! It's almost as easy as this 2-ingredient peanut butter fudge.

You can use any sort of pan for the job, just make sure to line it with parchment paper (or aluminum foil sprayed with a bit of non-stick spray) so that the sticky mixture doesn't get stuck to the surface. We like to add the chocolate and condensed milk to a microwave-safe bowl and nuke it for 30-second increments until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth, but you can also use the stovetop if you prefer that method.

After it's all nice and melted, you can stir in the marshmallows, pour the mixture into the prepared pan, and let it set in the refrigerator for at least one hour, or until firm. Allowing enough time to firm up is important as the fudge needs to be nicely set in order for it to be removed from the pan and cut into serving sizes.

Once it's ready, you can plate it as part of a sweet charcuterie spread (a caramel charcuterie board will complement it perfectly), on your dessert table, boxed up as a gift, or just to snack on it whenever the mood strikes for a rocky road-like treat.