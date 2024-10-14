Make The Easiest Marshmallow Fudge With Just 3 Ingredients
If you're looking for a simple treat, this three-ingredient marshmallow fudge is so easy and can be ready in just about an hour. All you'll need is chocolate chips or chopped chocolate (semi, milk, or dark will all do, depending on preference), as well as mini-marshmallows and a can of sweetened condensed milk. Yup, that's it! It's almost as easy as this 2-ingredient peanut butter fudge.
You can use any sort of pan for the job, just make sure to line it with parchment paper (or aluminum foil sprayed with a bit of non-stick spray) so that the sticky mixture doesn't get stuck to the surface. We like to add the chocolate and condensed milk to a microwave-safe bowl and nuke it for 30-second increments until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth, but you can also use the stovetop if you prefer that method.
After it's all nice and melted, you can stir in the marshmallows, pour the mixture into the prepared pan, and let it set in the refrigerator for at least one hour, or until firm. Allowing enough time to firm up is important as the fudge needs to be nicely set in order for it to be removed from the pan and cut into serving sizes.
Once it's ready, you can plate it as part of a sweet charcuterie spread (a caramel charcuterie board will complement it perfectly), on your dessert table, boxed up as a gift, or just to snack on it whenever the mood strikes for a rocky road-like treat.
Get creative with marshmallow fudge variations
If you're looking to take your marshmallow fudge to the next level, you can try some variations and flavor combinations to truly make it your own. For example, you can use white chocolate chips to make a white fudge (adding peppermint bits can also turn it into a minty sweet treat). You can also try adding M&Ms for a pop of color, or chopped nuts or pretzels for a crunchy texture.
A drizzle of caramel over the top before setting can also add a sweet dimension that even guests will love — you can also try it with peanut butter (because everybody loves peanut butter and marshmallow, just look at the fluffernutter sandwich).
Another variation we think would work beautifully is to add some chopped graham crackers to make a s'mores version. This can be especially great when paired with a smoked butter fudge, where you would add some smoked butter at the point when you melt the chocolate and condensed milk in the microwave. No matter what you choose to do, marshmallow fudge won't disappoint.