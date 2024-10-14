Upgrade Your Bottle Of Pumpkin Beer With A Sugar Rim

Beer brands like to get a headstart on pumpkin spice season, and once you've chosen an autumnal brew to try, you might want an easy way to upgrade a bottle or glass. If you ask us, just add a sugar rim! Coating a chilled glass of pumpkin beer with sugar and spices amplifies its flavors, turning ordinary bottle into a festive treat with minimal effort.

Just like how a salt rim balances the tartness of lime in a margarita, sugar works in a similar way for alcohol. Rimming a glass with sugar rounds out sour and dry notes in a drink, and while it softens the sharpness of lemon-based cocktails (think a lemon drop martini), they can also add an extra layer of sweetness to the dry finish of a pumpkin beer. Plus, it makes the glass look pretty.

To make a pumpkin beer with a sugared rim, mix together half cup of sugar with two teaspoons of cinnamon. Add a dash of nutmeg and blend the ingredients evenly. Coating the rim of the glass lightly with maple syrup first helps the ingredients stick, and adds a touch of woody sweetness. Just wet the rim, turn it upside-down onto the plate of sugar, and twist it gently. Cheers!