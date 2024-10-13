How To Make Savory S'mores With Just 3 Ingredients
There's nothing like ending a day spent outdoors with a cozy campfire, stargazing, and some sweet, gooey s'mores. For those who want to indulge in a treat around the fire but don't have a sweet tooth, say hello to the savory s'more.
Traditionally, s'mores are made using graham crackers, chocolate, and a warm, toasted marshmallow (in other words, it's a sugar-lover's heaven). To go the savory route instead, try swapping out these ingredients with some you might find on a charcuterie board: crackers, a slice of brie cheese, and savory jelly. In fact, some cheese brands sell mini brie rounds, which are the perfect size for your savory treat. You can also use any type of cheese; just opt for high-moisture cheeses like cheddar, gruyère, or camembert. In true s'mores fashion, roasting your cheese over a fire to get it hot and gooey is a must. You can even spread a layer of tomato, pepper, or onion jelly on top; sandwich it between your favorite crackers, and enjoy your toasty snack.
How to customize your savory s'mores
The sky's the limit when it comes to making savory s'mores. If you're looking to get a balance between savory and sweet, try topping your cheese with some fig preserves, apples, apricots, or honey for a well-rounded bite of goodness. If savory's more your thing, you can add cured meats like salami or prosciutto, pickles, or even roasted vegetables like peppers, zucchini, and onions. Likewise, heat things up with a roasted jalapeño or spicy mustard. You can even tie in your s'mores with the theme of your dinner. Taco night? Make s'mores with tortilla chips, refried beans, and Mexican cheese. Just polished off a homemade, cheesy fig and arugula pizza? Use crackers, mozzarella, basil, and balsamic for a themed, post-dinner snack.
If Mother Nature isn't on your side and you're stuck indoors, don't fret. You can still make your s'mores in the oven – or in an air fryer – and enjoy your savory snack while staying cozy and dry.