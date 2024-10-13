How To Make Savory S'mores With Just 3 Ingredients

There's nothing like ending a day spent outdoors with a cozy campfire, stargazing, and some sweet, gooey s'mores. For those who want to indulge in a treat around the fire but don't have a sweet tooth, say hello to the savory s'more.

Traditionally, s'mores are made using graham crackers, chocolate, and a warm, toasted marshmallow (in other words, it's a sugar-lover's heaven). To go the savory route instead, try swapping out these ingredients with some you might find on a charcuterie board: crackers, a slice of brie cheese, and savory jelly. In fact, some cheese brands sell mini brie rounds, which are the perfect size for your savory treat. You can also use any type of cheese; just opt for high-moisture cheeses like cheddar, gruyère, or camembert. In true s'mores fashion, roasting your cheese over a fire to get it hot and gooey is a must. You can even spread a layer of tomato, pepper, or onion jelly on top; sandwich it between your favorite crackers, and enjoy your toasty snack.