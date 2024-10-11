Refrigerating Bananas Is A Major No-No. Here's Why

If fruits had feelings, bananas would be one of the most sensitive in the group. Sometimes it seems that out of nowhere, that bunch you were saving for breakfast has gone from a beautiful yellow to brown and mushy overnight, with seemingly no cause. Is it possible for the fridge to stop this madness and keep bananas from rotting? It might be able to help a little, but not if your fruit isn't ripe yet.

Refrigerating bananas isn't ideal at any stage of their aging process, but should be totally avoided if they are still green. The cold temperatures will halt the ripening (bananas thrive in warm environments), and the fruit may not resume aging even after being taken out of the fridge. The peels might also turn an unappealing black color, so you'll be stuck with pretty rough-looking bananas that don't taste great, either.

If your banana is perfectly ripe, on the other hand, placing it in the fridge could help keep it stable for another day or two. The peel will still likely turn black, but the fruit inside will remain edible. Be wary, however, as bananas are highly susceptible to a condition called "chilling injury" at fridge-cold temps, leading to off flavors. So, you can use the fridge as a last resort, but you might be better off letting your bananas ripen naturally and eating them ASAP when they're ready.