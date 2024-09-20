The Avocado-Less Guacamole Substitute You've Been Missing Out On

In times of necessity, people get crafty. As avocados became more expensive in the 2010s, Mexican taco sellers had to come up with a more affordable, avocado-free, creamy green topping, or at least that is how the story goes. No one really knows the exact place of origin or inventor of that sauce, but it is definitely here to stay. It is often called guacachile — though it also goes by names like falso (fake) guacamole, salsa taquera (taco vendor's salsa), and salsa verde cremosa (creamy green sauce). If you are a fan of Mexican food, you have more than likely sampled it since it is such a popular sauce.

The creamy texture and pale green color really make it look like a salsa verde with avocado blended in — but instead, it is made by pureeing sauteed onions and green chiles, such as jalapeños and serranos, with oil. The result is shockingly similar to an avocado sauce. While guacachile will not have the exact same texture as a basic guacamole, it definitely brings an adjacent creaminess, acidity, and bright vegetal quality. Plus, if you live in a place where good avocados are hard to come by or prohibitively expensive, this is a great substitute.