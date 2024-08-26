When It Comes To Canned Fish, Does More Expensive Mean Better?

One of the major draws to canned fish is its affordability. A can of tuna will often cost you a dollar or two at the grocery store — or even less if you buy in bulk. But what happens when you invest in your tinned seafood? You might be thinking, "Canned fish is still just fish in a can," but that is not necessarily true. Quite a few factors contribute to the final cost of a canned fish product, such as the labor that goes into catching and processing, the species of fish, the texture of the cut, and the packing liquid. With all of that taken into consideration, some tins of various fish can fetch up to $8, $22, or nearly $40.

More expensive often means wild-caught fish, hand-packed containers, and sustainable practices. Of course, there is also variety that comes with expense. When you're willing to pay a bit more, the door of possibilities opens. Now, does all of that necessarily mean better? That's up to you, but experts would certainly agree with the old saying, "You get what you pay for." Consider whether you are shopping for a cheap meal where you are free to experiment with flavors of your own, or a ready-to-eat seafood tasting to determine if the more expensive option is right for you.