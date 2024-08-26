Orange Juice Brands Made With The Highest And Lowest Quality Ingredients
There's a wide selection of orange juices at most grocery stores — but let's face it, they aren't all made the same. Many premium brands list orange juice as the only ingredient, but others are made from concentrate, and some contain all kinds of additives like extra sugar. If you value quality and excellent flavor, there are a handful of orange juices you'll want to avoid. Let's find out how popular brands compare.
To determine which orange juices to include in the list (bad or good), I read nutrition labels and combed through Reddit threads, Amazon reviews, and taste tests conducted by reputable news and food sites. The orange juices that earned the highest quality ranking are made exclusively from orange juice, not concentrate, and don't contain any added sugars. Since taste is a reflection of quality, I also evaluated and factored that in as well. Adversely, the orange juices deemed the worst quality were ones that feature a list of ingredients, are made from concentrate, and often lack fresh flavor.
Keep reading to find out what's really in your orange juice. That way, you know exactly what you're buying and have the information needed to always reach for the best options.
Highest: Evolution Fresh Organic Pure Orange
While pricier than other brands — at around $10 — there's no denying that Evolution Fresh Organic Pure Orange is made with the highest quality ingredients. First of all, the only ingredient listed on the label is organic orange juice — perfect! Secondly, Evolution Fresh uses the cold-press extraction method as opposed to the traditional centrifugal method. The cold-pressing juice results in a more concentrated and nutritionally dense product.
Now that the details are out of the way, let's talk about taste, another category where Evolution Fresh Organic Pure Orange excels. According to the company's website, the "oranges are squeezed at the peak of sweet flavor," and as a result, their juice "tastes like oranges, not OJ." This could just be hype put out by the company, but I've tried this juice and I couldn't agree more. I'm not alone either. Amazon reviewers say things like, "This has to be one of the best orange juices I have ever tried. Flavor, aroma and sweetness are perfect" and "One word – delicious!!"
Regrettably, Evolution Fresh Organic Pure Orange does have slightly more calories and total sugar than other brands, but only by a small amount and you can rest assured that no sugar is added.
Lowest: Sunny D Tangy Original
To the unsuspecting consumer, Sunny D Tangy Original may look like orange juice. I mean, it's packaged just like it and has the signature orange shade. Don't be fooled though, it is actually an orange-flavored citrus punch with lots of added flavors and ingredients. It does contain several kinds of juice (tangerine, orange, grapefruit, apple, lime, and pear), but they are all from concentrate. Plus, why would you want all those other fruits in orange juice? They change it entirely. In addition, Sunny D Tangy Original has 12 grams of added sugar (14 total), and all kinds of questionable ingredients like high fructose corn syrup, canola, oil, cellulose gum, yellow dyes, and many more unnecessary things.
I wouldn't even use this orange juice (if you can call it that) to make ice cubes for a mimosa. I'm probably being a bit dramatic, but why bother with an inferior product like Sunny D when there are so many other brands that only use oranges to make their juice? I guess there is a certain appeal for kids, but still, I'd stay far away if quality is a concern.
Highest: Simply Orange
Simply has a whole line of delicious juices, and that includes Simply Orange. Not only does it taste fantastic, but it is made with high-quality ingredients — there's nothing concentrated about it. The only ingredient you'll find on the label is pasteurized orange juice, and that's a great sign that it is premium quality. It doesn't have any added sugars either.
When it comes to grocery store brands, Simply Orange's flavor is a true reflection of what quality juice can and should be. Honestly, it's my number one pick and has been for years. In fact, this juice is so well-loved there are several Reddit threads where commenters sing its praises. On one of these threads, a fan states, "I am always floored by how good Simply Orange is. It is incredibly fresh tasting." In another Reddit thread, a person says, "Simply Orange No Pulp. Hands down, the best orange juice ever." And yet another goes on to call it, "The nectar of gods."
Pair what seems to be a never-ending stream of people reveling in the taste of Simply Orange with the fact that it is made with orange juice and nothing more, and it's undoubtedly one of the best, highest-quality grocery store orange juice brands you can buy. It's even reasonably priced at around $4.
Lowest: Minute Maid Original Orange Juice
Minute Maid is a recognizable brand, so it may seem like a good idea to reach for a carton of its orange juice when presented with the option. However, I'm prone to believe its popularity should be attributed to good marketing because it lacks in quality and flavor, especially when you compare it to juices made with pure orange juice. Yup, it's another product made from concentrate.
At first sip, it becomes blatantly apparent Minute Maid's Original Orange Juice is made from concentrate. An Amazon reviewer went so far as to say, "It instantly brought back childhood memories of frozen orange juice. How to describe the taste? Thin? Flat?" Another Amazon review claims the taste has changed and it is, "More watered down." Considering it is made from concentrate and water, this isn't hard to believe.
Minute Maid has a consistent presence in convenience stores, cafeterias, and other grab-and-go eateries. Maybe that's why it's such a recognizable brand, but its prevalence doesn't mean it is a quality orange juice. It could be an acceptable selection if it's the only option. Still, I certainly wouldn't pick it up from the grocery store where there are so many other better, higher-quality orange juices to choose from.
Highest: Uncle Matt's Organic Orange Juice
Uncle Matt's Organic Orange Juice is a surefire winner if you prioritize the use of organic ingredients. Actually, it's an excellent choice for anyone, especially if you don't mind paying a bit more (around $8) for premium quality and a deliciously sweet taste.
According to Uncle Matt's Organic, their juice is made with USDA-certified organic fruit, so you can forget about harmful pesticides. It is also Certified Glyphosate Residue Free by The Detox Project. When it comes to the brand's orange juice specifically, it is made from Hamlin and Valencia oranges that Uncle Matt's proudly states have been "developed over four generations."
Honestly, we will probably never know whether it's the generational fruit or the organic practices (it's probably both), but Uncle Matt's has it going on regarding the flavor of its orange juice. I think it's a bit sweet but in a good way. If extra-sweet isn't your thing, it'd make a refreshing margarita upgrade at the very least. Amazon has a slew of excellent reviews for it as well. For example, one reviewer says, "Uncle Matt's has the best orange juice around. No one else can compete, worth the price in my opinion!"
Lowest: Great Value Original 100% Orange Juice (Walmart brand)
Made from filtered water and concentrated juice, Walmart's Great Value Original 100% Orange Juice leaves quite a bit to be desired. If you consider how many other better orange juices the brand offers, it only gets worse for the Original. It's not like it contains added sugars –it just pales in comparison to the competition.
Southern Living reports that in a blind taste test, Great Value 100% Orange Juice was "refreshing and sweet," but that it's also a "multi-juice drink." That may not be a deal-breaker for everyone, but it's not the best if you want a classic taste and quality juice. Even on Walmart's own site, this product doesn't get great reviews. Many note that it goes bad before the expiration date and has an unpleasant odor and taste.
Regrettably, I had the displeasure of trying this product recently at a brunch party and I wasn't a fan. Left to my own devices, the only thing I'd use it for is to deglaze pans.
Highest: Tropicana Pure Premium Original Orange Juice
Tropicana Pure Premium Original is a well-known brand, and for good reason. According to Tropicana, this juice is "squeezed from fresh-picked oranges and never from concentrate." No other ingredients or added sugars are used. Considering that's what you want from a top-quality orange juice, it makes a great choice. If you want to turn up nutrition, Tropicana also makes a Light orange juice with an added boost of Zinc and Vitamin C. Beware though, it has additional ingredients, including some concentrate.
Tropicana also claims they are the #1 orange juice brand. Whether this is true or not, consumers aren't afraid to pledge their loyalty on Reddit. As one commenter states, "I literally only ever bought Tropicana." However, in another Reddit thread a person notes that they "found at least in the last year Tropicana tastes bitter," and a couple of other people seem to confirm this change. Regardless of whether consumers agree on the flavor or not, one thing is for sure: Tropicana Pure Premium Original is made with 100% orange juice. So, quality isn't a concern. The harvesting and processing time frame may be somewhat inconsistent leading to fluctuations in taste, but it's a premium juice option all the same.
Lowest: Tang
Unfortunately, Tang is another one of those products that doesn't actually qualify as juice. In reality, Tang is a powder that mixes with water to form an instant orange drink, and guess what? It's a far cry from juice. The consistency is watery and it lacks any semblance of fresh flavor, probably because it doesn't even contain orange juice from concentrate. So, what is it? Well, the list of ingredients is shockingly long and it includes things like sugar, fructose, artificial colors, citric acid, and quite a bit more. There's not a single drop of orange juice in sight.
Tang may have nostalgic appeal for some, but that's not nearly enough to turn it around. The fact that it comes in a powder pretty much guarantees it is low quality. Plus, it has 140 calories per 8-ounce serving, and that's noticeably more than a true orange juice contains (110 calories is pretty standard). Tang may be convenient if you want a sweet drink on the go (it comes in both single-serving packets and larger tubs), but it doesn't even come close to standing up against real juice made with oranges.
Highest: 365 by Whole Foods Market Orange Juice (No Pulp)
365 by Whole Foods Market produces several different kinds of orange juice, including an organic option, but even the basic Orange Juice is a fantastic choice. The carton proudly states that it is not from concentrate and that no added colors, flavors, or preservatives are used (and this includes added sugars). Unlike lesser products, it is made with 100% orange juice.
Amazon reviews speak highly of this juice as well. One comment reads, "Very flavorful and tasty juice. Great value for the money. A++++++" and another says, "Taste(s) so much fresher than other brands!" So, it sounds like this juice has all its bases covered. I'm not a regular Whole Foods shopper, but I am a regular orange juice drinker, and I have tried this juice before. While it wasn't enough to make me start shopping at Whole Foods regularly, I remember it tasted pretty fresh, especially compared to orange juice products made from concentrate.
Lowest: Juicy Juice Orange Tangerine
A favorite of busy moms, Juicy Juice comes in a convenient box that kids can take anywhere. It is available in several flavors too, all of which are sweet enough to make kids love them. However, as it turns out, the assigned flavors may be a little misleading. For example, the Orange Tangerine flavor lists apple, pear, and grape juice from concentrate as ingredients before orange and tangerine. So, if you are looking for orange juice, it'll most likely be a big letdown. Plus, all of the juices are made from concentrate. This drink may be a favorite of children, but I don't know a single adult who likes Juicy Juice. It certainly wouldn't fix a craving for quality orange juice either.
Juicy Juice boxes proudly say 100% juice on the front, but if you look further down the list of ingredients, you'll notice several additives: Ascorbic acid, natural flavors, and citric acid. Technically, it still makes the grade, but you should know this label is not as straightforward as it seems. In addition, Juicy Juice also has a high sugar content (27 grams) and no protein (orange juice typically has 2 grams). It does contain about 40 fewer calories and 100% of your daily dose of Vitamin C, but it shouldn't be considered nutritious by any means.
Highest: Trader Joe's 100% Orange Juice No Pulp
If you desire a straightforward brand with a decent price Trader Joe's 100% Orange Juice No Pulp gets the job done with ease. As the name suggests, it is made with orange juice and nothing else. The nutritional levels, like calories and total sugars are also right on par with other top brands. It's reasonably priced at about $5, so go ahead and pick some up the next time you see it.
Trader Joe's reports that this particular orange juice is smooth with balanced tart and sweet flavors. However, according to a Today article, the taste varies from one sip to the next — one will be sweet, and the next sour. So, in that head-to-head comparison of popular brands, it didn't really excel. Still, you can count on it being made with juice and nothing else. Unfortunately, if you prefer orange juice with pulp, you'll have to look somewhere else. Unlike other top brands, it simply isn't an option. Things change quickly at Trader Joe's though, so you never know when one could appear on shelves.
Lowest: Kroger Original Orange Juice
Kroger Original Orange Juice comes at a reasonable price and thanks to it being a grocery store brand, it often goes on sale. Even so, it is just another orange juice made from concentrate. If you're looking for a premium product, it doesn't fit the mold. It also contains 120 calories per 8-ounceserving, which is about 10 calories more than other pure juice options.
The reviews on Kroger's site are also somewhat mixed regarding the brand's Original Orange Juice. One reviewer, who gave the product just two stars, notes that, "The last Kroger OJ I bought was extremely bitter. I thought maybe it was just a bad jug of OJ, but I see others agreeing that it is extremely bitter." Doesn't sound great, right? Interestingly, a four-star reviewer takes a different, somewhat comical approach and says, "Don't like this OJ? Then try it another way. Mix it 50/50 with vodka. You'll have a whole new perspective." While mixing it with vodka would certainly be a game-changer, it doesn't do anything to improve quality or flavor and it certainly doesn't make it any healthier. Either way, it's probably best to opt for an orange juice that isn't made from concentrate, and lucky us, Kroger makes those too.
Highest: Natalie's Orange Juice
Brought to you by Orchid Island Juice Company, Natalie's Orange Juice is another outstanding, top-quality orange juice product. Fresh oranges are the one and only ingredient listed on Natalie's Organic Orange Juice. It is devoid of preservatives and artificial ingredients and the label proclaims it is freshly handcrafted.
As a premium option, Natalie's does come at a higher price point. However, people seem to agree that the elevated quality and excellent taste are more than worth it. In fact, it has been voted Best Tasting by a handful of publications.
In a blind taste test conducted by Southern Living, editors note that Natalie's Organic Orange Juice was "light and crisp without being overly sweet." They also state that thanks to a hint of pulp, it provides "a fresh-squeezed flavor and texture to each sip." In my opinion, you can't really ask for anything more, so Natalie's makes a phenomenal pick all around. I have yet to try this orange juice myself, but you better believe it's at the top of my list.
Lowest: Ocean Spray Orange Juice
Ocean Spray Orange Juice is technically made from 100% juice, but you better believe it is from concentrate. It has a shockingly high sugar content of 31 grams per serving. Since the only ingredient listed other than filtered water and orange juice from concentrate is ascorbic acid (Vitamin C), I'm not sure why. It doesn't contain any high fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors. Still, it's high in sugar nonetheless.
The fact that Ocean Spray Orange Juice is shelf-stable is another surefire sign that this juice isn't premium quality. Fresh orange juice must be refrigerated. Ocean Spray should be refrigerated after opening, but that's not the same thing, is it?
Ocean Spray's reviews regarding flavor are pretty discouraging as well. A one-star review states, "This is the weirdest tasting juice, it doesn't taste anything like orange juice. We don't want to drink it, it's awful." Another review says, "Tastes terrible ... do not purchase." If that feedback doesn't cement the low quality of Ocean Spray Orange Juice for you, I don't know what will. Seriously, choose something else if you want tasty, quality juice. Ocean Spray isn't even close to the best option.