When Making Breakfast For A Crowd, Break Out The Griddle

Waffle House regulars know that a quality griddle makes a world of difference when preparing breakfast for a crowd. From pounds of crispy hash browns to a dozen eggs at a time, a flat-top cooking surface is one of the reasons the late Anthony Bourdain called the breakfast chain better than The French Laundry, a Michelin-starred restaurant in California. Griddles are easy to clean and a breeze to cook on, so even the most amateur chef can excel with them.

Charcoal lovers may ask whether it's better to own a grill or a griddle, but breakfast enthusiasts know there's a reason diners have relied on griddles for so long. They're perfect for achieving the Maillard reaction, that savory crust created when a protein hits a hot surface, and for evenly cooking dishes like pancakes and French toast. One of the biggest advantages of a flat-top is its surface area. A griddle with enough space to cook for an army makes for a hassle-free breakfast experience that will leave you feeling like a veteran fry cook.

Outdoor, gas-powered Blackstone griddles are a favorite among many home chefs as they aren't prohibitively expensive and can cook everything from whole chickens to fried eggs. However, if you aren't ready to invest in a standalone flat-top grill, there are plenty of griddle plate attachments you can buy for a gas stove or grill that are significantly cheaper while achieving a similar result. Both options have their respective strengths and are fantastic tools for cooking breakfast for a crowd.