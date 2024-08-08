Is It Better To Own An Outdoor Grill Or Griddle?

A grill is probably the first thing you imagine when it comes to cooking outdoors. Usually fueled by either gas or charcoal, grills allow you to cook items directly over a heat source by resting them on a metal grate. This is what gives grilled food its trademark pattern of dark lines, and its charred flavor.

Debates between charcoal and gas enthusiasts abound, but each provides a different means to the same end. Gas grills use propane tanks to ignite sparks to fuel the burners of the grill — while other grills heat charcoal, a type of carbon made from wood (though chefs like Michael Symon prefer sustainable alternatives made from coconut).

Because grills don't allow food to rest on an evenly hot surface, lids or hoods are often used to trap heat inside. Grills generally have different zones, allowing you to cook foods at different temperatures, which can be useful if you have, say, a quick-cooking shrimp skewer and a thick steak that need to go on at the same time. Charcoal grill fans may always prefer to choose the unique flavor charcoal imparts as their priority, but if you've ever lost an onion ring to the burning embers below, you might understand that even the best grill has functional limits.