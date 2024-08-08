Is It Better To Own An Outdoor Grill Or Griddle?
In the warmer months, just the smell of charcoal emanating from a neighbor's lawn is enough to make your mouth water — whether you're in the mood for some grilled lemongrass chicken, chili lime corn cobs, or curried shrimp skewers with pineapple. But if you're just getting started on your outdoor cooking journey, the selection of apparatuses on sale at your local hardware store can be intimidating.
So let's look at two of the most popular pieces of outdoor cooking equipment: the grill and the griddle. Both come in a variety of sizes, are powered by various heat sources, and are ideal for cooking foods at high temperatures. You can cook a burger, steak, or piece of chicken just as easily on either, but they offer slightly different rewards. Overall, a griddle is more versatile and can cook a broader range of foods, but you don't really have to choose. For the greatest amount of versatility, get a grill that comes with a griddle pan to have the best of both worlds.
What are the benefits of a grill?
A grill is probably the first thing you imagine when it comes to cooking outdoors. Usually fueled by either gas or charcoal, grills allow you to cook items directly over a heat source by resting them on a metal grate. This is what gives grilled food its trademark pattern of dark lines, and its charred flavor.
Debates between charcoal and gas enthusiasts abound, but each provides a different means to the same end. Gas grills use propane tanks to ignite sparks to fuel the burners of the grill — while other grills heat charcoal, a type of carbon made from wood (though chefs like Michael Symon prefer sustainable alternatives made from coconut).
Because grills don't allow food to rest on an evenly hot surface, lids or hoods are often used to trap heat inside. Grills generally have different zones, allowing you to cook foods at different temperatures, which can be useful if you have, say, a quick-cooking shrimp skewer and a thick steak that need to go on at the same time. Charcoal grill fans may always prefer to choose the unique flavor charcoal imparts as their priority, but if you've ever lost an onion ring to the burning embers below, you might understand that even the best grill has functional limits.
What are the benefits of a griddle?
A griddle is a flat top surface used for high-heat cooking. Also known as a flat-top grill, a griddle can be used indoors or outdoors, and comes in many forms. It could either be a full-sized cooking apparatus, a tabletop gadget, or even simply a tray that can be put on top of a grill or stovetop. You can find gas, electric, or induction griddles, across a variety of materials like stainless steel and cast iron.
If you're looking for a perfect Maillard reaction, a griddle is your best friend. Anyone who loves diner fried eggs with lacy edges or crispy fried rice will be well taken care of with a griddle at home. They also tend to cook foods more evenly and don't have the same tricky hot spots that grills do. Because of their flat surface, griddles are far easier to clean than grills – especially since you don't have to worry about pieces of food or oil dripping down. However, the main downside with a griddle is that you won't get quite the same smoky flavor that a grill will provide.