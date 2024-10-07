How To Make Candy Apples That Don't Stick To Your Teeth

Next to cooler weather and scented candles, enjoying the fall season also includes making delicious treats like pumpkin gingersnap cheesecake and vibrant candy apples. Thanks to gooey caramel, you can easily eat caramel apples without breaking your teeth. However, the key to a well-made candy apple includes a shiny red crackable coating. If your homemade candy apples are impossible to chew and leave a sticky residue on your teeth, you may be making a mistake in the candy-making process. Unlike salted caramel apple pie cookies or caramel-coated apples, candy apples aren't favored for their chewy texture. The key to making award-winning candy apples comes down to creating a perfectly sweet stained glass candy coating with an extra-hard consistency.

To make candy apples with a breakable outer shell, make sure the prepared coating is hot enough before applying it to fresh fruit. Specifically, the combination of sugar, corn syrup, water, and red food coloring needs to be tempered over the stove until your mixture reaches an exceedingly hot temperature between 300 and 310 degrees Fahrenheit. Deemed the hard-crack stage in candy making, this is considered the hottest setting syrup can reach before cooling. If you swirl your fresh apples in a syrup that falls below the hard-crack range, you run the risk of this precious coating not only dripping off of your fruit, but also sticking firmly to your teeth with every bite. To avoid ruining this year's batch of seasonal treats, there are a few preventative measures worth taking.