Bake Apples In The Air Fryer For An Easy Fall Dessert

When it comes to tasty fall desserts, it's hard to beat apple pie. But making an apple pie from scratch, especially if you want to make your own pie crust, can take two hours or more. Plus, baking a whole pie might be more dessert than you're looking for if all you want is a little sweet treat.

Enter the air fryer, the fan-favorite kitchen gadget of the last few years. Food bloggers and TikTok creators have been air frying as much fruit as possible, including grapes, bananas, peaches, pineapples, and more. Apples might be the most popular air-fried fruit, as the finished product tastes just like apple pie filling and takes mere minutes to prepare.

The simplest way to enjoy this easy fall dessert is to peel and thinly slice the apples, toss them in cinnamon sugar, and air fry them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 10 minutes. To make this treat extra delicious, top it with granola or graham cracker crumbs and either a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream. Voilà — apple pie à la mode in minutes!