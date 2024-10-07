Follow Gordon Ramsay's Genius Tip And Never Eat A Cold Burger Again

There's a reason Gordon Ramsay and other acclaimed chefs seem to always make an educational pilgrimage to study in France: Cooking techniques there are no joke. Mise en place, "everything in its place" in French, is the practice of prepping and organizing ingredients before you start to cook. With time-sensitive recipes, like burgers, this practice yields significant dividends since you don't have to waste precious seconds finding and preparing what you need.

Since burgers cook so quickly, there's no time to mix sauces, slice onions, or wash lettuce. Ramsay assembles all of his ingredients, from buns to toppings, in neat rows before his burgers ever touch the grill. Once the burgers are finished, he can immediately put them on their buns, top them as needed, and serve them while they're still piping hot off the grill. After all, nobody wants a cold burger when you can be prepared to ensure it stays delicious and warm. Whether it's good old lettuce and tomato or any of the secret ingredients you should be using in your burger patties, a bit of planning goes a long way.

That's the heart of mise en place — planning. Like any dish, the best basic burger recipe benefits from understanding the process, from start to finish, and incorporating each step's needs into the others. Gaining a holistic view of cooking is one of the best ways new cooks can level up their game because it minimizes mistakes, adds value to each step, and streamlines your recipes.