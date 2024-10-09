What Is A French Martini And How Does It Differ From A Classic One?

One of the best parts of concocting cocktails is how customizable they are, hence why there are hundreds of unique cocktail recipes ready to be tried. When it comes to martinis, there are lots of options to explore beyond gin and vermouth.

Of course, you have the dirty martini. In this case, "dirty" indicates the addition of olive brine or juice, as well as the speared olive garnish. This creates a savory and salty version of the classic, making it perfect to drink as a post-work, pre-dinner remedy. You can even make it extra dirty if you're a profound olive lover. You may have also heard of the Gibson, which is exactly the same as a classic martini, except it uses an onion instead of an olive as a garnish.

On the other end of the flavor spectrum reigns the sweeter, ever-popular espresso martini, which is a mixture of vodka, a shot of espresso (try instant espresso to speed up the process), and coffee liqueur, such as Kahlua. To make it extra decadent, some might opt to add simple syrup, whipped cream, or chocolate. Or, to ring in the fall season, you can even whip up a pumpkin espresso martini. The list goes on and on, from fruit-forward variations (like the French martini) to other dessert-inspired martinis you can enjoy as a night cap.