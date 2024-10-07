The Best Way To Prepare Canned Fish Without Removing It From The Tin

Canned seafood is already cooked and ready to eat; after being prepared and packed in oil or water, the seafood is pressure-cooked with the same method as any other canned food. So you could just open the tin and start eating — but Charlotte Langley's method is nearly as simple. You'll only need to put the closed tin into a pot or bowl of hot water for a few minutes to allow it to warm up. However, make sure that you avoid heating the can too much (like over direct flame or in the microwave), because, as Langley tells us "this could cause it to warp or release chemicals" into the food. But a hot water bath relies on a much more mild, indirect heat and keeps the seafood safe.

Once you've got the tin opened and the food warmed, Langley also had a suggestion for enhancing, but not overwhelming, the fish's flavor: Simply put, keep it simple. Just give the seafood a sprinkle of lemon zest, a splash of olive oil, or a dash of fresh herbs. "This simple preparation highlights the fish's natural flavors," said Langley.

Don't discount the deliciousness of canned seafood (there are even lots of dishes for which canned fish is actually better than fresh). And don't feel the need to get too complicated with cooking, because it's easy to come up with something tasty — as long as you start with quality in your cans.