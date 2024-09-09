Two Egg Brands Have Been Recalled For A Serious Salmonella Risk

Two brands of eggs have been recalled following a salmonella outbreak across nine U.S. states. A farm in Wisconsin has been identified as the source, with 65 people becoming sick and 24 of those being hospitalized as of this writing, though the actual figure is likely to be higher than reported. In a September 6, 2024 announcement, Milo's Poultry Farms LLC recalled all eggs under the brands Milo's Poultry Farms and Tony's Fresh Market. The recall involves all egg types (such as organic, cage-free, and non-GMO), all sizes of cartons, and all expiration dates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are both investigating the outbreak.

The majority of people infected are from Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan, the three states where the eggs were sold by retail stores and restaurants. There have also been cases reported in California, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Utah, and Virginia. Reports of illness occurred between May 23, 2024 and August 10, 2024 (per the FDA). All 65 people who have become sick from eating the eggs have been affected by the same strain of salmonella.

Salmonella is a kind of food poisoning caused by bacteria of the same name, and it is responsible for around 1.35 million illnesses in the United States each year, 26,500 of which result in hospitalization (per the CDC). Milo's Poultry Farms LLC has stopped all production and distribution operations following this outbreak, and plans to put testing and sanitization of farms and equipment into action.