Two Egg Brands Have Been Recalled For A Serious Salmonella Risk
Two brands of eggs have been recalled following a salmonella outbreak across nine U.S. states. A farm in Wisconsin has been identified as the source, with 65 people becoming sick and 24 of those being hospitalized as of this writing, though the actual figure is likely to be higher than reported. In a September 6, 2024 announcement, Milo's Poultry Farms LLC recalled all eggs under the brands Milo's Poultry Farms and Tony's Fresh Market. The recall involves all egg types (such as organic, cage-free, and non-GMO), all sizes of cartons, and all expiration dates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are both investigating the outbreak.
The majority of people infected are from Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan, the three states where the eggs were sold by retail stores and restaurants. There have also been cases reported in California, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Utah, and Virginia. Reports of illness occurred between May 23, 2024 and August 10, 2024 (per the FDA). All 65 people who have become sick from eating the eggs have been affected by the same strain of salmonella.
Salmonella is a kind of food poisoning caused by bacteria of the same name, and it is responsible for around 1.35 million illnesses in the United States each year, 26,500 of which result in hospitalization (per the CDC). Milo's Poultry Farms LLC has stopped all production and distribution operations following this outbreak, and plans to put testing and sanitization of farms and equipment into action.
Do not eat recalled eggs, as they may be contaminated
Salmonella symptoms typically begin to show between six hours to six days following infection, and may include stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, and fever. Infection can be more serious for young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems and/or other illnesses. Anyone who shows symptoms after eating eggs affected by this recall should contact their healthcare provider.
Consumers should not eat any eggs labeled "Milo's Poultry Farms" or "Tony's Fresh Market." Either carefully dispose of them, or take them back to where you bought them for a refund. If you have eggs without the original packaging and you're not sure if they're part of the recall, you should get rid of them, as it's not worth the risk. Official advice from the CDC and the FDA is to thoroughly sanitize any items (including your hands, utensils, and surfaces) which have come into contact with the eggs, either by using the dishwasher or washing them in hot soapy water.
Salmonella infections can expand into the bloodstream on rare occasions, causing aneurysms and heart inflammation. To greatly reduce your risk when working with regular eggs, learn how to tell if eggs have spoiled and avoid a risky mistake when storing them in the refrigerator – keep them in the coldest part (the back or a lower shelf) rather than in the egg-holding compartment in the door. Dishes containing eggs should also be cooked to 160 degrees Fahrenheit (per the USDA).