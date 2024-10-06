Devil Quail Eggs For A Creamier, Cuter Take On The Classic Appetizer
A platter of homemade classic deviled eggs is the perfect finger food when entertaining. But to really impress guests, it's worth making them in miniature by using quail eggs. Around a third of the size of chicken eggs, they look incredibly cute. Not only that, but they're much easier to eat standing up and to devour in one tasty bite, making them ideal for parties.
As well as looking utterly adorable and being generally less messy to consume, quail eggs also have another key advantage: They have a greater proportion of yolk to white when compared with regular eggs. This ratio difference makes them perfect for deviled eggs, where the rich, dressed-up yolk is the star of the show. And the taste is much creamier than chicken eggs, too, which makes them even more appealing whether they're served as an appetizer or just a delicious, elegant, and indulgent snack.
Because of their petite size, quail eggs take significantly less time to cook than regular eggs. However, when boiling and peeling them to make deviled eggs, you need to be a bit more careful since they're so small and delicate. They can also be a little fiddly to fill if you're used to handling much larger eggs. But if you follow a few simple steps, preparing them can be a breeze — and that starts with choosing eggs that are a uniform size so they'll cook more evenly.
How to make bite-sized deviled quail eggs
Starting eggs off in cool water is a good trick for boiling eggs — and you can use this same approach with quail eggs. They'll cook in just four minutes once the water has come to a boil. Alternatively, start them cooking in a small pan of water that has already come to a rolling boil. Add them gently, and they'll take just three and a half minutes.
To avoid the eggs cracking in the hot water, bring them to room temperature before cooking, or place them in a bowl of warm water for a short while first. Once the eggs are cooked, transfer them to a bowl of cold or ice water. As always when peeling hard-boiled eggs, this will help the shell to slip off more easily.
While quail eggs are deliciously rich and creamy with the basic deviled egg treatment — mustard, mayo, salt, and pepper — you can really elevate the flavor of the comparatively larger yolks by incorporating additional ingredients. Blitz the cooked yolks with mayonnaise, crème fraîche, bacon fat, and chopped cooked bacon for a smoky, savory filling, and garnish with a piece of bacon and fresh thyme. Or go for porcini mushroom powder, parmesan, and truffle butter for a heady, umami-rich yolk. You could even put together a deviled egg bar to showcase a variety of different fillings.