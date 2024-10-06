Devil Quail Eggs For A Creamier, Cuter Take On The Classic Appetizer

A platter of homemade classic deviled eggs is the perfect finger food when entertaining. But to really impress guests, it's worth making them in miniature by using quail eggs. Around a third of the size of chicken eggs, they look incredibly cute. Not only that, but they're much easier to eat standing up and to devour in one tasty bite, making them ideal for parties.

As well as looking utterly adorable and being generally less messy to consume, quail eggs also have another key advantage: They have a greater proportion of yolk to white when compared with regular eggs. This ratio difference makes them perfect for deviled eggs, where the rich, dressed-up yolk is the star of the show. And the taste is much creamier than chicken eggs, too, which makes them even more appealing whether they're served as an appetizer or just a delicious, elegant, and indulgent snack.

Because of their petite size, quail eggs take significantly less time to cook than regular eggs. However, when boiling and peeling them to make deviled eggs, you need to be a bit more careful since they're so small and delicate. They can also be a little fiddly to fill if you're used to handling much larger eggs. But if you follow a few simple steps, preparing them can be a breeze — and that starts with choosing eggs that are a uniform size so they'll cook more evenly.