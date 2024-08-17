How To Put Together The Ultimate Deviled Egg Bar

From cocktails to condiments, everyone likes a wide variety of food options at a party, and giving guests ways to dress up their deviled eggs at a brunch or cookout is a surefire strategy to make your gathering a hit. Whether you go small with just a few bowls of assorted garnishes or get fancy with the fillings, any deviled egg enthusiast will be a fan of a deviled egg bar.

One of the most important parts of planning a spread of deviled eggs is making sure you have plenty to go around. Prepare at least two full eggs per person and throw a few extra in when boiling, to account for any mishaps when peeling and preparing (you want them to look nice, after all).

For a simple but elevated experience, start by whipping up a classic deviled egg recipe and offering a variety of toppings. Herbs and aromatics can add a pop of color and fresh flavor — consider dill, basil, cilantro, and scallions. Veggies like diced tomatoes or bell peppers work well, too. You can also opt to add some extra protein to the table; crumbled bacon is an obvious pairing and so is diced ham, but smoked salmon or small shrimp will really take the eggs to the next level. To allow guests to incorporate some crunch in a fun way, provide potato chips to sprinkle on top. Finally, it's good to offer a variety of powdered seasonings and spices to shake onto the eggs.