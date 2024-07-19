What It Actually Means To 'Sweat' Your Vegetables

When it comes to cooking vegetables in a pan, a lot of terms get tossed around in different recipes: saute, sear, caramelize, sweat. But these all have very different meanings, and accomplish different things. Take sweating your vegetables — usually used for mirepoix (a French aromatic base), sofrito, the Cajun holy trinity, or other onion-based veggie mixtures, this technique involves cooking your ingredients over low heat in a pan with oil, butter, or another fat, until they start to release moisture and look like they're wet and "sweating." This transformation is easiest to see in alliums like onions and shallots, which become more tender and almost translucent when they sweat.

Sweating your veggies breaks down their cell walls, bringing out their flavors and melding them together, which is why it is a fundamental step in many soups, stews, braises, and more. And it's good to know what makes the technique distinctive, since many recipes that use a mirepoix or similar aromatic base will incorrectly tell you to "caramelize" your vegetables for five to 10 minutes. When sweating, you're not trying to get a Maillard reaction or caramelize your veggies by cooking them for a while, adding a golden-brown color and lots of rich flavors. Since anyone who knows how to caramelize onions is aware that it takes at least 45 minutes, if a recipe tells you to cook them for just a short sting, you'll know that you should sweat them instead.