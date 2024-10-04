The Festive Shot That Tastes Like Apple Pie And Is Only 4 Ingredients

Step aside, pumpkin spice — apple is the ultimate harvest flavor. And what better way to highlight it than with a festive shot that tastes like apple pie? The apple pie shot takes just four ingredients to make. Simply combine one fluid ounce of vodka and one fluid ounce of apple cider, and top with whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon. Bottoms up!

Upgrade your apple pie shot with flavored vodka. Add woody, floral notes with Stoli Vanilla Vodka. Smirnoff Kissed Caramel tastes buttery and sweet, like a decadent dessert. Pinnacle Whipped Vodka spruces up the shot with a light creaminess.

Not a fan of vodka? Cinnamon whiskey can easily substitute as the spirit. Its warm spices add a fiery punch that pairs perfectly with the crisp, earthy notes of the cider. Fireball Cinnamon Whisky has a bold, hot cinnamon finish that lingers on the tongue. Catch Fire Cinnamon Whisky enhances the complexity of an apple pie shot with notes of cinnamon, caramel, and vanilla.