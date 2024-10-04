The Festive Shot That Tastes Like Apple Pie And Is Only 4 Ingredients
Step aside, pumpkin spice — apple is the ultimate harvest flavor. And what better way to highlight it than with a festive shot that tastes like apple pie? The apple pie shot takes just four ingredients to make. Simply combine one fluid ounce of vodka and one fluid ounce of apple cider, and top with whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon. Bottoms up!
Upgrade your apple pie shot with flavored vodka. Add woody, floral notes with Stoli Vanilla Vodka. Smirnoff Kissed Caramel tastes buttery and sweet, like a decadent dessert. Pinnacle Whipped Vodka spruces up the shot with a light creaminess.
Not a fan of vodka? Cinnamon whiskey can easily substitute as the spirit. Its warm spices add a fiery punch that pairs perfectly with the crisp, earthy notes of the cider. Fireball Cinnamon Whisky has a bold, hot cinnamon finish that lingers on the tongue. Catch Fire Cinnamon Whisky enhances the complexity of an apple pie shot with notes of cinnamon, caramel, and vanilla.
Other apple cider cocktail recipes
A little apple cider goes a long way, creating surprising new twists on familiar cocktails. An apple cider mimosa offers a bubbly brunch beverage that takes only minutes to make. Top brandy (or dark rum) with apple cider and sparkling wine. Rim the glass with sugar and cinnamon for a touch of sweetness with each sip.
An apple cider mule uses only four ingredients. Follow the recipe for a classic Moscow mule cocktail by combining vodka, fresh lime juice, and ginger beer. Then, simply add apple cider. The spicy ginger and crisp apple taste like a match made in heaven! Serve it alongside this easy apple pie recipe.
This hot buttered spiked cider, served warm, feels like a mug of comfort on a chilly evening. Let apple cider, butter, pumpkin pie spice, and salt come to a boil in a saucepan. Remove from heat, and whisk in spiced rum. Pour into mugs with a cinnamon stick and an orange peel garnish for a soothing drink to sip by the fire. Rum is a premium spirit trend, and apple cider highlights its subtle notes of ginger, cinnamon, clove, and vanilla.