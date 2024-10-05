Frozen Cookie Dough Is The Versatile Treat For Your Next Party
As a kid (and let's face it, as an adult), there are very few things more delicious than grabbing a spoonful of sugary, soft cookie dough straight from the mixing bowl or package. Maybe a generous scoop of cookie dough in place of an ice cream cone is your thing? There's no denying it's a scrumptious treat that, when produced safely, creates a versatile and memorable treat for your next party. Freezing it takes the tasty dough to new heights, adding bite and texture.
Certain brands like Pillsbury have taken the work out of the process by making a line that is safe to enjoy right out of the package. Look for the label "Safe to Eat Raw, eat or bake" on the container to signify whether your favorite refrigerated treat is okay to consume sans-bake. It accomplished this feat by using heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs.
When dealing with homemade cookie dough, you must follow the same procedure: Only use pasteurized eggs and swap out raw flour for heat-treated flour in your favorite chewy pumpkin chocolate chip cookies. To heat-treat flour in the oven, sift an even layer onto a silicone mat-lined baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around five minutes or until it reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit. For the microwave method, put the raw flour in a bowl before nuking in 30-second spurts. Stir it around to provide even heating until it reaches 160 degrees.
How to serve edible cookie dough at a party
Once you've got your bowl or package of edible dough ready, place even-sized portions onto a baking tray and pop them in the freezer. Once hard, dip them into melted milk, white, or dark chocolate to perfect the cookie dough truffle. Before the chocolate hardens entirely, top each with crushed peanuts for a nutty complement or sprinkles for a sweet, fun, and festive touch. Try a light dusting of flaky sea salt for a slight cut to the overall sweetness.
Make the ultimate cookie dough ice cream by chopping frozen premade dough into small pieces before stirring it into your favorite variety. Better yet, choose a seasonal blend of Pillsbury safe-to-eat cookie dough and pair it with homemade vanilla ice cream to create loads of buttery cookie dough flavor and a festive twist on the basic flavor that party guests will adore.
You can also bake cookie dough that uses heat-treated flour, so you may as well do a bit of both. Keep pre-portioned balls of dough designated for baking cookies in a storage bag in your freezer. Bring them out to bake according to the original recipe's instructions. After cooling, the final touch — take the uncooked leftovers and sandwich them between two baked cookies for the ultimate cookie dough sandwich that will have your friends and family drooling.