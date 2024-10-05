Frozen Cookie Dough Is The Versatile Treat For Your Next Party

As a kid (and let's face it, as an adult), there are very few things more delicious than grabbing a spoonful of sugary, soft cookie dough straight from the mixing bowl or package. Maybe a generous scoop of cookie dough in place of an ice cream cone is your thing? There's no denying it's a scrumptious treat that, when produced safely, creates a versatile and memorable treat for your next party. Freezing it takes the tasty dough to new heights, adding bite and texture.

Certain brands like Pillsbury have taken the work out of the process by making a line that is safe to enjoy right out of the package. Look for the label "Safe to Eat Raw, eat or bake" on the container to signify whether your favorite refrigerated treat is okay to consume sans-bake. It accomplished this feat by using heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs.

When dealing with homemade cookie dough, you must follow the same procedure: Only use pasteurized eggs and swap out raw flour for heat-treated flour in your favorite chewy pumpkin chocolate chip cookies. To heat-treat flour in the oven, sift an even layer onto a silicone mat-lined baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around five minutes or until it reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit. For the microwave method, put the raw flour in a bowl before nuking in 30-second spurts. Stir it around to provide even heating until it reaches 160 degrees.